Bihar Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2025: Date, time and what to expect as voting concludes on Nov 11

Bihar Elections 2025: As the final phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 concludes on Tuesday, 11 November, attention now shifts to the exit poll projections. Under Election Commission of India (ECI) rules, exit polls cannot be released while voting is still underway, in order to prevent influencing voters in constituencies yet to go to the polls. The results will therefore only be made public once polling formally closes.

Which seats voted in Phase 2? The second and final phase covers 122 constituencies across 20 districts, including politically significant regions such as Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur, and Purnia.

Both alliances intensified their final outreach during the concluding hours of campaigning, with senior leaders travelling widely in an effort to consolidate their support.

What are exit polls and how do they work? Exit polls are post-voting surveys conducted with voters as they leave polling stations. Unlike opinion polls, which assess intention before voting, exit polls aim to capture how people actually voted and the reasons behind their choices.

While exit polls are not always fully accurate, they often indicate broad trends, including shifts in voter sentiment and regional patterns. Their accuracy depends on:

Quality and size of sampling

Geographic representation

Voters’ willingness to disclose preferences

Because exit polls are conducted on the same day as voting, they are considered more reflective of the election mood than pre-poll surveys.

Bihar Exit Polls 2025: When will they be released? The ECI has barred the publication of exit poll data between:

7:00 am on 6 November 2025 and 6:30 pm on 11 November 2025

Once the final phase concludes, exit poll results are expected to be released after 6:30 pm on Tuesday.

Who conducts the exit polls? Major polling agencies set to release projections include:

Axis My India

C-Voter

Today’s Chanakya

Jan Ki Baat

IPSOS

These organisations typically partner with news broadcasters and use stratified sampling across both rural and urban polling stations to estimate seat share and vote share for competing alliances.

Where can you watch Bihar Exit Poll 2025 results? Exit poll results will be available on:

Television news channels

Official websites of polling agencies

Social media platforms and YouTube live streams

When will the final Bihar election results be declared? The counting of votes will take place on:

14 November 2025