Bihar Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2025: Date, time and what to expect as voting concludes on Nov 11

Bihar Elections 2025: As the final phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 concludes on Tuesday, 11 November, attention now shifts to the exit poll projections. Under Election Commission of India (ECI) rules, exit polls cannot be released while voting is still underway, in order to prevent influencing voters in constituencies yet to go to the polls. The results will therefore only be made public once polling formally closes.
The second and final phase covers 122 constituencies across 20 districts, including politically significant regions such as Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur, and Purnia.
Both alliances intensified their final outreach during the concluding hours of campaigning, with senior leaders travelling widely in an effort to consolidate their support.
Exit polls are post-voting surveys conducted with voters as they leave polling stations. Unlike opinion polls, which assess intention before voting, exit polls aim to capture how people actually voted and the reasons behind their choices.
While exit polls are not always fully accurate, they often indicate broad trends, including shifts in voter sentiment and regional patterns. Their accuracy depends on:
Because exit polls are conducted on the same day as voting, they are considered more reflective of the election mood than pre-poll surveys.
The ECI has barred the publication of exit poll data between:
7:00 am on 6 November 2025 and 6:30 pm on 11 November 2025
Once the final phase concludes, exit poll results are expected to be released after 6:30 pm on Tuesday.
Major polling agencies set to release projections include:
These organisations typically partner with news broadcasters and use stratified sampling across both rural and urban polling stations to estimate seat share and vote share for competing alliances.
Exit poll results will be available on:
The counting of votes will take place on:
14 November 2025
Final results are expected to be announced the same day, depending on counting pace and turnout numbers.