Bihar Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2025: Date, time and what to expect as voting concludes on Nov 11

Bihar Election 2025 exit polls will be released after 6:30 pm on November 11 once voting ends. Know the date, time, where to watch and how exit polls are conducted.

Updated10 Nov 2025, 10:43 PM IST
Bihar Elections: Polling officials with Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and other polling materials leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of the second phase of the Bihar assembly election, in East Champaran on Monday.
Bihar Elections: Polling officials with Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and other polling materials leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of the second phase of the Bihar assembly election, in East Champaran on Monday.(ANI Video Grab)

Bihar Elections 2025: As the final phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 concludes on Tuesday, 11 November, attention now shifts to the exit poll projections. Under Election Commission of India (ECI) rules, exit polls cannot be released while voting is still underway, in order to prevent influencing voters in constituencies yet to go to the polls. The results will therefore only be made public once polling formally closes.

Which seats voted in Phase 2?

The second and final phase covers 122 constituencies across 20 districts, including politically significant regions such as Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur, and Purnia.

Both alliances intensified their final outreach during the concluding hours of campaigning, with senior leaders travelling widely in an effort to consolidate their support.

What are exit polls and how do they work?

Exit polls are post-voting surveys conducted with voters as they leave polling stations. Unlike opinion polls, which assess intention before voting, exit polls aim to capture how people actually voted and the reasons behind their choices.

While exit polls are not always fully accurate, they often indicate broad trends, including shifts in voter sentiment and regional patterns. Their accuracy depends on:

  • Quality and size of sampling
  • Geographic representation
  • Voters’ willingness to disclose preferences

Because exit polls are conducted on the same day as voting, they are considered more reflective of the election mood than pre-poll surveys.

Bihar Exit Polls 2025: When will they be released?

The ECI has barred the publication of exit poll data between:

7:00 am on 6 November 2025 and 6:30 pm on 11 November 2025

Once the final phase concludes, exit poll results are expected to be released after 6:30 pm on Tuesday.

Who conducts the exit polls?

Major polling agencies set to release projections include:

  • Axis My India
  • C-Voter
  • Today’s Chanakya
  • Jan Ki Baat
  • IPSOS

These organisations typically partner with news broadcasters and use stratified sampling across both rural and urban polling stations to estimate seat share and vote share for competing alliances.

Where can you watch Bihar Exit Poll 2025 results?

Exit poll results will be available on:

  • Television news channels
  • Official websites of polling agencies
  • Social media platforms and YouTube live streams

When will the final Bihar election results be declared?

The counting of votes will take place on:

14 November 2025

Final results are expected to be announced the same day, depending on counting pace and turnout numbers.

 
 
