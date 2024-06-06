Bihar BJP leader says NDA will contest 2025 Assembly polls under CM Nitish Kumar: ‘Have started preparations’
Bihar BJP president announces NDA's plan to contest next assembly polls in Bihar under CM Nitish Kumar's leadership. Nitish Kumar's JD(U) emerged victorious in 12 out of 16 Lok Sabha seats in alliance with BJP, LJP, and HAM.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will contest the 2025 Bihar assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, announced Bihar BJP president Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday. The statement comes only a day after CM Nitish Kumar attended the NDA meeting at Narendra Modi's residence after the alliance barely managed to secure a victory in Lok Sabha Elections 2024.