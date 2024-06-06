The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will contest the 2025 Bihar assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, announced Bihar BJP president Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday. The statement comes only a day after CM Nitish Kumar attended the NDA meeting at Narendra Modi's residence after the alliance barely managed to secure a victory in Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Nitish Kumar's Role in NDA winning Lok Sabha Elections

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) emerged victorious in 12 out of the 16 seats it contested. The JD(U) is in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) in Bihar.

Despite the BJP failing to attain a majority independently, the NDA's combined tally of 39 seats out of 40 in Bihar has made Nitish Kumar a key ally for government formation.

2025 Assembly Polls Under Nitish Kumar's Leadership

"The NDA will contest the next assembly elections in Bihar under the CM's leadership... we have started preparations for it," Chaudhary, who is also the deputy chief minister, told reporters.

Nitish Kumar first took oath as Bihar's chief minister in 2000, although his initial government lasted less than a week. He has been the state's chief minister since 2005, barring a brief period in 2014.

NDA's Performance in Lok Sabha Polls

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the JD(U) and BJP each won 12 seats, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) secured five seats, and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) won one. The opposition INDIA bloc saw the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning four seats, the Congress three, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation two.

The NDA's tally in Bihar decreased by nine seats compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Addressing the BJP's performance, Chaudhary said, “People of Bihar gave us 75 per cent marks (12 seats) in this Lok Sabha polls. We will deliberate on what went wrong in constituencies where we lost."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!