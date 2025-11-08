Bihar Election 2025 LIVE: Spotlight on phase 2 as BJP, Congress hold final roadshows, rallies to woo voters

Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: All eyes are on the final phase of Bihar assembly polls which is slated for November 11. As political atmosphere intensifies, campaigning is at its peak before voters turn to polling booths to cast their votes.

In the second phase of polling, a total of 122 constituencies out of 243 will go to polls in the neck-and-neck contest. The most awaited elections of the year witnessed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)–Janata Dal (United) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) locking horns with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)–Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.

As many as 1,302 candidates are in the fray for the final phase of polling in Bihar, according to the Election Commission. In the first phase of polling, which was held on November 6, voter turnout of 64.6% was recorded, as per Election Commission data. One of the key constituencies of Bihar polls — Begusarai — registered the highest voter turnout which stood at 67.32%. On Thursday, polling commenced at 7:00 am and concluded at 6:00 pm.

This comes after fierce Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused BJP leaders of casting votes in both Delhi and Bihar during the first phase of polls. While addressing rallies in Banka and Bhagalpur, the leader of the Opposition of Lok Sabha alleged electoral malpractice. He drew reference to the evidence of “vote chori” produced by Congress in the Haryana elections.

Campaigning in its final phase ahead of 11 November polls

Ahead of 11 November polling day, Union minister Amit Shah addressed three rallies and held a roadshow on Friday as part of the NDA’s final outreach as campaigning finally ends on 9 November evening.

While Congress asserted that it had “ground reports” indicating that “12 out of 15 ministers” contesting in the first phase were likely to lose, BJP hailed the turnout as evidence of “pro-incumbency.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the high voter turnout was a sign of the “trust people have in the track record of Narendra and Nitish” and described the mass participation as a reflection of public confidence.