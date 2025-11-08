Bihar Election 2025 LIVE: Spotlight on phase 2 as BJP, Congress hold final roadshows, rallies to woo voters

Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: All eyes are on the final phase of Bihar assembly polls which is slated for November 11. As political atmosphere intensifies, campaigning is at its peak before voters turn to polling booths to cast their votes.
In the second phase of polling, a total of 122 constituencies out of 243 will go to polls in the neck-and-neck contest. The most awaited elections of the year witnessed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)–Janata Dal (United) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) locking horns with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)–Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.
As many as 1,302 candidates are in the fray for the final phase of polling in Bihar, according to the Election Commission. In the first phase of polling, which was held on November 6, voter turnout of 64.6% was recorded, as per Election Commission data. One of the key constituencies of Bihar polls — Begusarai — registered the highest voter turnout which stood at 67.32%. On Thursday, polling commenced at 7:00 am and concluded at 6:00 pm.
This comes after fierce Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused BJP leaders of casting votes in both Delhi and Bihar during the first phase of polls. While addressing rallies in Banka and Bhagalpur, the leader of the Opposition of Lok Sabha alleged electoral malpractice. He drew reference to the evidence of “vote chori” produced by Congress in the Haryana elections.
Ahead of 11 November polling day, Union minister Amit Shah addressed three rallies and held a roadshow on Friday as part of the NDA’s final outreach as campaigning finally ends on 9 November evening.
While Congress asserted that it had “ground reports” indicating that “12 out of 15 ministers” contesting in the first phase were likely to lose, BJP hailed the turnout as evidence of “pro-incumbency.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the high voter turnout was a sign of the “trust people have in the track record of Narendra and Nitish” and described the mass participation as a reflection of public confidence.
Ahead of the last phase of Bihar assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in Sitamarhi and Bettiah on Saturday as part of the BJP-led NDA’s final campaign push.
In a post on X, Modi said, “My family members, who have taken the resolve of 'Developed Bihar', are going to ensure a massive majority for the NDA even in the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.”
He added, “Amidst this immense support, tomorrow morning around 11 a.m., I will seek the blessings of the people-public in the public meetings in Sitamarhi, and in the afternoon around 1 pm in Bettiah.”
Expressing confidence in NDA's win: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said, "In 2010, NDA won 206 seats. This time, in the first phase of voting yesterday, we are confident we will win more than 206 seats. (Bihar Deputy Chief Minister) Samrat Chaudhary said we will win around 110 seats out of 121 in the first phase, and he is right about it," ANI reported.
BJP candidate Shreyasi Singh from Jamui said, "The vote percentage seen, definitely all the voters are coming in favour of NDA... The atmosphere in all four constituencies of the Jamui district is in favour of the NDA. The response to the Union Home Minister's rally was unmatched at any other rally. The entire venue was filled with new energy," ANI reported.
Cases were registered against four who clicked photos of EVMs during Phase 1 voting of Bihar assembly polls. The instances were reported from Ara, Gopalganj and Saran. These voters were booked after they shared the images on social media, PTI reported citing statement from officials.
The Deputy Director of Election Commission of India issued a notice on 7 November refuting allegations of rigged elections. “After scrutiny, no discrepancy/malpractice was found at any of the Polling Station and no re-poll was recommended in Phase-I of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections,” the notice said.