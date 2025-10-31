Bihar Election 2025: NDA releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, promises jobs to one crore youth—Key takeaways

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on October 31, today released manifesto “Sankalp Patra” for Bihar assembly elections this year.
The alliance has promised jobs to one crore youth, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said, according to PTI.
The state goes to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.
(This is a developing story. More to come)
