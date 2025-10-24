Bihar election: PM Modi says ‘NDA will break all its previous records of victory' —Key takeaways from Samastipur speech

Garvit Bhirani
Updated24 Oct 2025, 01:08 PM IST
'NDA will break previous records': PM Modi sounds poll bugle in Bihar (PMO via PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Samastipur district in Bihar on Friday and addressed the public, kicking off the campaign ahead of the state elections, which are scheduled in two phases on November 6 and November 14.

  1. "The trumpet of the grand festival of democracy has sounded. The entire Bihar is saying 'Phir Ek Baar NDA Sarkar'..." PM Modi said. While showcasing the confidence in Nitish Kumar's leadership, PM Modi mentioned, "NDA will break all its previous records of victory. Bihar will give NDA its biggest ever mandate".

2. PM Narendra Modi said that, inspired by Karpoori Thakur, they were turning good governance into prosperity. He accused the RJD and Congress of being involved in scams and theft cases and claimed they were trying to usurp Karpoori Thakur’s legacy. He added that the people of Bihar would not tolerate such insults to the leader.

3. PM Modi stated while “you are getting benefits of the ‘GST Bachat Utsav’, from tomorrow the grand festival of Chhath Puja will begin." He thanked people for coming in large numbers, adding, “Nayi Raftar se chalega Bihar jab phir aayegi NDA sarkar'.”

4. He said that under the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, a total of 28,000 crore has been transferred to farmers' accounts in Bihar, including 800 crore to cultivators in Samastipur, according to PTI.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

