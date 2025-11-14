Bihar Election Result 2025 Key Takeaways LIVE: Continuity under Nitish Kumar or a new era with Tejashwi Yadav?

Bihar Election Result 2025 Key Takeaways LIVE: The Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 has set the stage for a high-stakes political showdown, drawing attention from across India. Bihar went to polls in two phases and the Bihar Election Result 2025 will be declared today, November 14, as the Election Commission of India (ECI) begins counting of the votes from 8 am onwards. The Bihar Election 2025 results will be declared once the vote counting process concludes. Stay tuned as Mint brings key highlights from Bihar Election Result 2025.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), faces the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-Congress-Left alliance or Mahagathbandhan spearheaded by Tejashwi Yadav. While Nitish Kumar remains the chief ministerial candidate from the NDA, it is Tejashwi Yadav who has been positioned as the face of a potential change in Bihar’s leadership if the Mahagathbandhan wins.
As Bihar waits for the Assembly Election Result 2025, all eyes are on whether voters will choose continuity under Nitish Kumar or a new chapter under Tejashwi Yadav.
The counting of the votes to declare the Bihar Election Result 2025 will begin at 8 am. The ballot votes will be counted first, followed by the EVM votes' counting. As the EC begins the vote counting process, the early trends would start coming in at around 9 am. Stay tuned for all key takeaways from the Bihar Election 2025.
Counting of votes is scheduled to begin today, November 14, by the Election Commission from 8 am am onwards, and results are expected to be declared the same day.
The exit polls predicted that the ruling NDA is poised to form the government again in Bihar, predicting that the opposition Mahagathbandhan would fall short of the majority mark in the 243-member state Assembly.
The exit polls also predicted that Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, which made its debut in the Assembly polls, is unlikely to make any splash in terms of seats.

