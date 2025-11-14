Bihar Election Result 2025 Key Takeaways LIVE: Continuity under Nitish Kumar or a new era with Tejashwi Yadav?

Bihar Election Result 2025 Key Takeaways LIVE: The Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 has set the stage for a high-stakes political showdown, drawing attention from across India. Bihar went to polls in two phases and the Bihar Election Result 2025 will be declared today, November 14, as the Election Commission of India (ECI) begins counting of the votes from 8 am onwards. The Bihar Election 2025 results will be declared once the vote counting process concludes. Stay tuned as Mint brings key highlights from Bihar Election Result 2025.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), faces the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-Congress-Left alliance or Mahagathbandhan spearheaded by Tejashwi Yadav. While Nitish Kumar remains the chief ministerial candidate from the NDA, it is Tejashwi Yadav who has been positioned as the face of a potential change in Bihar’s leadership if the Mahagathbandhan wins.

As Bihar waits for the Assembly Election Result 2025, all eyes are on whether voters will choose continuity under Nitish Kumar or a new chapter under Tejashwi Yadav. To know more, keep scrolling for Bihar Election Result 2025 Key Takeaways LIVE Updates.