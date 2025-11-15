Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE: NDA gets three-fourth majority, Congress blames ‘vote chori’

Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unleashed a political “tsunami” in Bihar, crushing the opposition Mahagathbandhan. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 89 seats, while the Janata Dal (United) followed closely with 85. Other NDA allies also posted strong strike rates.

Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan parties had contrasting result. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress suffered sharp setbacks. The performance of Jan Suraaj was surprising as despite Prashant Kishor’s high-voltage statewide campaign, the party failed to open its account in Bihar Election 2025.

The ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time NDA has crossed 200 mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Bihar Election Result 2025.