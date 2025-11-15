Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE: NDA gets three-fourth majority, Congress blames ‘vote chori’

Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unleashed a political “tsunami” in Bihar, crushing the opposition Mahagathbandhan. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 89 seats, while the Janata Dal (United) followed closely with 85. Other NDA allies also posted strong strike rates.
Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan parties had contrasting result. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress suffered sharp setbacks. The performance of Jan Suraaj was surprising as despite Prashant Kishor’s high-voltage statewide campaign, the party failed to open its account in Bihar Election 2025.
The ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time NDA has crossed 200 mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Bihar Election Result 2025.
On winning from Narpatganj, BJP candidate Devanti Devi said, “Look, I want to express my gratitude to the people of Narpatganj. I will make every effort to complete all the remaining development works in the Narpatganj Assembly constituency.”
“I also want to thank the party leadership, the state leadership, the central leadership, and especially my elder brother, Pradeep Kumar Singh ji for placing their trust in me. I want to thank every voter of the Narpatganj Assembly constituency, especially our women voters, and our workers who worked tirelessly for 15 days without proper sleep or food to help secure this victory for me. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of them.”
After NDA's landslide in Bihar, all eyes have now shifted to Bengal after PM Modi's mention of it in his victory speech. The victory is also significant as many see it as a prelude to assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam, scheduled to be held in the next six months.
After the win, BJP leader Shankar Ghosh says, “I am hopeful that under the leadership of PM Modi, we will be able to oust TMC from West Bengal.”
PM Modi, who repeatedly attacked the RJD over “jungle raj” during the campaign, thanked Bihar voters for the NDA’s sweeping win, saying the mandate reflects a new “MY formula” — Mahila and Youth. He said:
In the NDA camp, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 89 seats, followed by the Janata Dal (United) with 85. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won 19 seats, while the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) picked up five and four seats respectively.
Within the Mahagathbandhan, the Rashtriya Janata Dal managed 25 seats. The CPI(ML)(Liberation) won two, and both the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) and the CPI(M) bagged one seat each. The Congress won six seats.
Outside the two main blocs, AIMIM made notable gains with five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party secured one.