Bihar Election Result 2025 to be declared today: When does vote counting by EC begin?

Bihar Election Result 2025: The most-awaited result to the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be declared today. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will begin the vote counting at sharp 8 am across all 243 constituencies. The ballots will be counted first, followed by the votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). The early trends will start coming in from 9 am but the final Bihar Election Result 2025 will only be announced when the counting process completes.

For the Bihar Election 2025 vote counting, the EC has set up over 4,372 counting tables, 243 Returning Officers, and 18,000 counting agents ensuring full transparency. VVPAT verification will be done for five polling stations per constituency to ensure accuracy.

According to the EC, the two-phase Bihar polls on November 6 and November 11 recorded a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent with zero repolls across the state's 38 districts, a testament to what the Commission called a “successful” election. The voting percentage among women voters was 71.6 per cent, also the highest to date in the state.

The main contenders in the Bihar Election 2025 are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party (JSP). The primary contest is between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan.

The key candidates to watch out for are Tejashwi Yadav – who is also the chief ministerial candidate for the Mahagathbandhan – Samrat Chowdhary, Tej Pratap Yadav, and new entrant and cultural icon Maithili Thakur.

The alliances in Bihar Election The NDA includes the BJP, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan led by RJD includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

What did the exit poll results say? While an unusually high turnout – the highest since 1951 – means the final picture could hold surprises as the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan vie for the majority figure of 122 out of 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly.

However, the majority of exit polls have predicted that the BJP-led NDA is likely to retain power in Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan has, however, claimed that they are on way to dethrone Nitish Kumar.