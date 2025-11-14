Bihar Election Result: Bhojpuri singers Khesari Lal, Ritesh Pandey hit sour notes; Maithili Thakur steals the show

Bihar Election Results 2025: Bhojpuri singers Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav, and Ritest Pandey are contesting the Bihar Election 2025, but not all have managed to impress the public with their songs and charms. Maithili Thakur, who entered the political arena by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was fielded from the Alinagar seat. Within days of being fielded from Alinagar, Maithili Thakur courted a controversy when she mentioned in an interview that Alinagar would be made Adarshnagar, making her a target of the Opposition parties.

But as the counting of votes began, Maithili Thakur stole the show as she took a sweeping lead over other candidates from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Jan Suraaj Party (JSP). Currently, as per the Election Commission trends, Maithili Thakur has won 28,104 votes – leading by 6,793 votes.

Khesari Lal Yadav, who is contesting the polls from an RJD ticket, had also sprung a surprise by taking a massive lead over all his rivals on the Chapra seat.

However, as per the EC trends, Khesari Lal Yadav aka Shatrughan Yadav is trailing on the Chapra seat by over 3,000 votes. He has currently won just a little over 9,500 votes.

Also Read | Maithili Thakur Alinagar Election Result LIVE: 30K vote blast flips the script

Chhoti Kumari from the saffron party is leading on the seat, winning more than 12,000 votes. Jan Suraaj Party candidate Jai Prakash Singh and an Independent are also trailing. They have won 550 and 444 votes, respectively, on the Chapra seat.

Another Bhojpuri star, Ritesh Ranjan, had entered the political field with much hope, contesting on the new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj ticket. But as the EC started releasing early trends on the Kargahar constituency, the prospects of Ritesh Ranjan winning the seat went down like the Titanic.