Bihar election result early trends: Tejashwi dominates in Raghopur, brother Tej fails to impress; BJP's Maithili leads

Bihar Election Results: Tejashwi Yadav is leading in Raghopur constituency and his brother, Tej Pratap Yadav is Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief has failed to impress the people in Mahua seat, according to the Election Commission early vote counting trends. Tejashwi Yadav is the chief ministerial candidate for the Mahagathbandhan.

The Bihar Election Result day also looks good for cultural icon and Bharatiya Janata Party's Maithili Thakur contesting from Alinagar, but not for Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Khesari Lal Yadav who is contesting the Bihar Election 2025 from Chapra seat.

Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing in Mahua constituency. On the seat, Lok Janshakti Party's Sanjay Kumar Singh is leading with a margin of 3,520 votes.

Khesari Lal Yadav, who was leading from the Chapra seat, is now trailing by over 900 votes. BJP candidate Chhoti Kumari is leading on the seat, winning 3301 votes. Tejashwi Yadav is leading on the Raghopur seat, and singer Maithili Thakur is dominating the Alinagar constituency.

In Raghopur, Tejashwi Yadav has won 8387 votes, leading against BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav by over 900 votes. In Alinagar, Maithili Thakur is looking set to win as she takes over her rival RJD's Bonod Mishra by 4113 votes. While Maithili Thakur has so far won over 11,000 votes, the RJD candidate has bagged 6,969 votes. If Maithili Thakur wins the Alinagar seat, she would make history becoming the youngest MLA to be elected.

How does the EC early trends look right now? The Election Commission started vote counting at 8 am across counting centres in the state. As per the latest EC trends, the Janata Dal (United) is leading on a total of 82 constituencies, while its ally BJP is closing the gap on 78 seats.