Bihar Election Results 2024: Full list of winners in Lok Sabha election
2024 Lok Sabha election vote count underway in Bihar for 40 seats. Election results to be declared by ECI on June 4. JDU leading in 15 seats, NDA in 13, and INDIA bloc in 9. RJD holds highest vote share at 23%. Check out the full list of winning candidates in Bihar Lok Sabha election 2024.
As the 2024 Lok Sabha election vote count unfolds, Bihar stands on the brink of determining its representatives for 40 parliamentary seats. Having completed a seven-phase voting process that wrapped up on June 1, the state's anticipation reaches its peak.