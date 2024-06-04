Bihar Election Results 2024: Full list of winners in Lok Sabha election

As the 2024 Lok Sabha election vote count unfolds, Bihar stands on the brink of determining its representatives for 40 parliamentary seats. Having completed a seven-phase voting process that wrapped up on June 1, the state's anticipation reaches its peak.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is poised to declare the election results on June 4, revealing the winners of this pivotal contest.



Nitish Kumar's JDU is currently leading in 15 seats, with the NDA leading in a total of 13 seats, while the Opposition's INDIA bloc is ahead in 9.

Interestingly, the RJD maintains its position as the party with the highest vote share in the state, having secured 23% of the total votes polled.



Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check out the full list of winning candidates

Candidate Name Constituency Party Ashok Kumar Yadav Madhubani NDA Gopal Jee Thakur Darbhanga NDA Janardan Singh Sigriwal Maharajganj NDA Mithilesh Tiwari Buxar NDA Nityanand Rai Ujiarpur NDA Pradeep Kumar Singh Araria NDA Radha Mohan Singh Purvi Champaran NDA Raj Bhushan Choudhary Muzaffarpur NDA Ravi Shankar Prasad Patna Sahib NDA Sanjay Jaiswal Paschim Champaran NDA Manoj Kumar Sasaram (SC) INDIA Abdhesh Kumar Roy Begusarai INDIA Sudama Prasad Arrah INDIA Lovely Anand Sheohar NDA Abhay Kumar Sinha Aurangabad INDIA Rohini Acharya Saran INDIA Misha Bharti Pataliputra INDIA

