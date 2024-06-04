Bihar Election Results 2024: Full list of winners in Lok Sabha election

Hello User
Deepika Chelani

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with PM Narendra Modi.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha election vote count unfolds, Bihar stands on the brink of determining its representatives for 40 parliamentary seats. Having completed a seven-phase voting process that wrapped up on June 1, the state's anticipation reaches its peak.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is poised to declare the election results on June 4, revealing the winners of this pivotal contest.Also Read: Bihar Election Results 2024 Live Updates: NDA leading in 30, INDIA bloc in 7 Bihar constituenciesNitish Kumar's JDU is currently leading in 15 seats, with the NDA leading in a total of 13 seats, while the Opposition's INDIA bloc is ahead in 9.

Interestingly, the RJD maintains its position as the party with the highest vote share in the state, having secured 23% of the total votes polled.Also Read: Nitish Kumar next PM? Memes start as Lok Sabha Result hints Bihar CM likely to play kingmaker's roleBihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check out the full list of winning candidates

Candidate NameConstituencyParty
Ashok Kumar YadavMadhubaniNDA
Gopal Jee ThakurDarbhangaNDA
Janardan Singh SigriwalMaharajganjNDA
Mithilesh TiwariBuxarNDA
Nityanand RaiUjiarpurNDA
Pradeep Kumar SinghArariaNDA
Radha Mohan SinghPurvi ChamparanNDA
Raj Bhushan ChoudharyMuzaffarpurNDA
Ravi Shankar PrasadPatna SahibNDA
Sanjay JaiswalPaschim ChamparanNDA
Manoj KumarSasaram (SC)INDIA
Abdhesh Kumar RoyBegusaraiINDIA
Sudama PrasadArrahINDIA
Lovely AnandSheoharNDA
Abhay Kumar SinhaAurangabadINDIA
Rohini AcharyaSaranINDIA
Misha BhartiPataliputraINDIA

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Deepika Chelani

A business media enthusiast. She covers personal finance beat for LiveMint.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.