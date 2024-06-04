Bihar Election Results 2024: NDA ahead in Bihar; Nitish Kumar's JD(U) secures lead on 14 seats
The BJP-led NDA is gaining more seats in Bihar, while the INDIA bloc is showing improvement compared to their previous performance.
According to the latest trends released by the Election Commission of India, the NDA alliance, consisting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), and Janata Dal (United), is emerging as the frontrunner in Bihar. Janata Dal (United) is currently leading in 14 constituencies, closely followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is ahead in 11 seats.