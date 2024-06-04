The BJP-led NDA is gaining more seats in Bihar, while the INDIA bloc is showing improvement compared to their previous performance.

According to the latest trends released by the Election Commission of India, the NDA alliance, consisting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), and Janata Dal (United), is emerging as the frontrunner in Bihar. Janata Dal (United) is currently leading in 14 constituencies, closely followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is ahead in 11 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bihar, with its 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, holds significant sway in shaping the political landscape of India. Simultaneously, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is leading in five seats, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress are ahead in five and two seats respectively. The Communist Party of India and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) are leading in one seat each.

In the INDIA alliance framework in Bihar, the RJD contested in 26 constituencies, Congress in nine, and the Left parties in five. On the other hand, within the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party fielded candidates in 17 seats, Janata Dal-United in 16, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in five. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha contested in one seat each in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.Also Read: Bihar Election Results 2024 Live Updates: NDA leading in 30, INDIA bloc in 7 Bihar constituencies

How was the result last time? In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA swept Bihar, winning 39 out of the 40 seats. The BJP won 17 seats, JDU claimed 16, and LJP took home 6 seats. Congress managed to win just one seat, while the RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, failed to win any.

How different were the figures of 2014 from those of 2019? The 2014 general elections presented a different scenario. The BJP, not allied with JDU at the time, emerged as the largest party in Bihar, winning 23 seats. Its ally, LJP, won 6 seats. JDU, which contested alone, managed only 2 seats. The Congress, part of the Mahagathbandhan, won 2 seats. This starkly contrasts with 2019, where the NDA's united front resulted in a near-total sweep. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!