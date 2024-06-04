Bihar Election Results 2024 Live Updates: As vote counting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections commenced today, June 4, the political climate in Bihar is reaching a fever pitch. The Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024, conducted in seven phases, marks a pivotal event in Indian politics.
The Saran Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a heated contest between BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Rohini Acharya. This election is especially critical as Bihar contributes 40 members to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India's Parliament.
Total Seats
With 40 seats up for grabs, the stakes are high for political parties in Bihar. These seats play a crucial role in determining which party or coalition will achieve the 272-majority mark out of the 543 seats needed to form the central government.
Key candidates
The Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024 features key candidates from major political parties, all vying for victory in their respective constituencies. This high-stakes election sees notable figures such as Samrat Choudhary (BJP), Nitish Kumar (Janta Dal), Chirag Paswan (Janshakti Party), and Tejashwi Yadav (INDIA) competing for dominance, alongside other influential candidates from the INDIA and NDA alliances.
How was the result last time?
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA swept Bihar, winning 39 out of the 40 seats. The BJP won 17 seats, JDU claimed 16, and LJP took home 6 seats. Congress managed to win just one seat, while the RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, failed to win any.
How different were the figures of 2014 from those of 2019?
The 2014 general elections presented a different scenario. The BJP, not allied with JDU at the time, emerged as the largest party in Bihar, winning 23 seats. Its ally, LJP, won 6 seats. JDU, which contested alone, managed only 2 seats. The Congress, part of the Mahagathbandhan, won 2 seats. This starkly contrasts with 2019, where the NDA's united front resulted in a near-total sweep.
According to the exit poll results from India Today-Axis My India, former Union Minister and BJP candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad is expected to win the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 Parliament elections.
The BJP-led NDA, aiming for an unprecedented third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set an ambitious target of winning 400 seats in the upcoming election. In response, 28 opposition parties, including Congress, have united under the banner of the INDIA bloc to challenge the Modi-led government in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
Based on India Today's exit poll predictions, the NDA is projected to secure 29–33 seats in Bihar, marking a slight decrease from their previous count of 39 seats in the 2019 elections. Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc is anticipated to win 7–10 seats.
