Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE updates: Prashant Kishor slams Mahagathbandhan, asks ‘Do you want Jungle Raj of Lalten'

Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE: The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6 saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 percent, the highest in the state’s history. Polling for 122 seats in the second phase is scheduled for November 11, with results to be announced on November 14.

The political atmosphere intensified on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched sharp attacks on the Opposition’s “Jungle Raj” record and pledged to remove infiltrators. Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge dismissed the NDA’s claims of victory as unfounded, and Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the Election Commission of colluding in manipulating voter lists.

PM Modi concluded his campaign for the Bihar assembly elections on Saturday, the second-to-last day of campaigning for the final phase, asserting that people have delivered the opposition INDIA bloc a "65-volt jhatka" in the first phase and vowing to return for the swearing-in of the new NDA government. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who represents the Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh, was reportedly in Madhya Pradesh, a BJP-ruled state, a day after campaigning in the poll-bound eastern state.

His absence in Bihar was criticised by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who had traveled to Bihar for campaigning. Yadav accused Gandhi of being "on a picnic" and suggested that the Congress leader’s absence in the poll-bound state showed that the opposition had “conceded defeat”, according to PTI.

