Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE updates: Prashant Kishor slams Mahagathbandhan, asks ‘Do you want Jungle Raj of Lalten'

Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE: The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6 saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 percent, the highest in the state’s history. Polling for 122 seats in the second phase is scheduled for November 11, with results to be announced on November 14.
The political atmosphere intensified on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched sharp attacks on the Opposition’s “Jungle Raj” record and pledged to remove infiltrators. Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge dismissed the NDA’s claims of victory as unfounded, and Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the Election Commission of colluding in manipulating voter lists.
PM Modi concluded his campaign for the Bihar assembly elections on Saturday, the second-to-last day of campaigning for the final phase, asserting that people have delivered the opposition INDIA bloc a "65-volt jhatka" in the first phase and vowing to return for the swearing-in of the new NDA government. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who represents the Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh, was reportedly in Madhya Pradesh, a BJP-ruled state, a day after campaigning in the poll-bound eastern state.
His absence in Bihar was criticised by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who had traveled to Bihar for campaigning. Yadav accused Gandhi of being "on a picnic" and suggested that the Congress leader’s absence in the poll-bound state showed that the opposition had “conceded defeat”, according to PTI.
Catch all Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates here
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the ruling NDA government in Bihar, claiming it has failed to improve women's safety and address job-related migration from the state, ANI reported.
Speaking at a rally, Priyanka Gandhi, MP, accused NDA leaders of making "false promises." She added that Nitish Kumar, who has served as Chief Minister for the past 20 years, has not improved the lives of women, who continue to face hardships.
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday criticised the BJP-led central government, accusing it of prioritising Gujarat over Bihar when setting up factories, according to ANI.
“They (BJP) take votes from Bihar, so they should also set up factories in Bihar. For the last 15 years, PM Modi has set up factories in Gujarat, not in Bihar,” Kishor said during a campaign rally.
Targeting both the opposition Mahagathbandhan and the ruling NDA, he added, “Is this acceptable to you? 'Nitish Chacha rahenge ki jayenge?' Do you want 'Lalu ka Lalten'? Jungle Raj of Lalten? Now, if you don't vote for Lalu, Nitish, or Modi, then who is left?”