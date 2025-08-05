Bihar Elections: Lalu Prasad’s expelled son Tej forms new alliance with 5 parties, to contest polls from Mahua

Ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, former minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday announced the formation of a new political alliance comprising five smaller regional outfits. The announcement marks a significant shift in the state's political landscape, particularly following his dramatic expulsion from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) — a party led by his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Advertisement

At a press conference held in Patna, Tej Pratap introduced the coalition, which includes the Vikas Vanchit Insaan Party (VVIP), Bhojpuriya Jan Morcha (BJM), Pragatisheel Janta Party (PJP), Wajib Adhikar Party (WAP), and the Sanyukt Kisan Vikas Party (SKVP). The leaders of all five parties were present at the event, signalling a unified front as they prepare to challenge the dominant players in the state.

Yadav also confirmed he will contest the assembly polls from the Mahua constituency — a seat he had represented until 2020 before the RJD fielded him from Hasanpur in the previous election.

Why Tej Pratap Was Shown the Door? Tej Pratap Yadav’s expulsion from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was the culmination of months of escalating personal and public controversies that had become increasingly difficult for the party to ignore.

Advertisement

The tipping point came amid a long-standing, high-profile feud with his estranged wife, Aishwarya Rai, daughter of senior RJD leader Chandrika Rai. Their acrimonious fallout — marked by public allegations, legal wrangling, and personal attacks — had already strained relations within the party.

The situation worsened earlier this year when a video surfaced online, allegedly showing Tej Pratap with a young woman at a religious gathering. While the former minister denied any romantic involvement, insisting she was merely a “spiritual follower,” the clip sparked outrage — particularly as his divorce from Aishwarya Rai was still pending.

Then, on May 25, matters took a dramatic turn. Tej Pratap reportedly admitted to being “in a relationship” with a woman named Anushka in a now-deleted Facebook post. He later claimed that his account had been “hacked”, but the damage was done.

Advertisement

That same day, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled his elder son from the party for six years, citing his “irresponsible behaviour.” It was the most public and personal fallout yet within Bihar’s most powerful political family.

Soon after his expulsion, Tej Pratap alleged that there was a “conspiracy” to isolate him from his younger brother and party heir-apparent Tejashwi Yadav, under whose leadership the RJD is contesting the upcoming elections.

Born to Lalu Prasad and former chief minister Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap and Tejashwi are two of four siblings active in politics.

Tej Pratap's Political Comeback? “People are free to make fun of me, but I will tread my own path. Our coalition will move forward together to ensure social justice, social rights, and the complete transformation of Bihar.” Tej Pratap Yadav said.

Advertisement

"If people give us the mandate, we will work towards the development of the state. We will work to fulfill the dreams of Ram Manohar Lohia, Karpoori Thakur and Jayaprakash Narayan," he added.

Yadav said he will contest the polls from Mahua assembly seat as an Independent candidate.