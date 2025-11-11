Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025: When, where to check Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, CVoter, Jan Ki Baat projections

Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025: The second and the final phase of polling in in full swing as the fate of Bihar is being recorded in ballot boxes. Voting in a total of 122 assembly seats in ongoing in 20 districts. Today's voting will mark the culmination of the high-stakes Bihar Elections 2025 and as the voting nearing its deadline, the excitement for builds for exit polls is building.

As the political atmosphere is intensifying, all eyes are on Mahagathbandhan and National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Exit polls, termed to be the First major indicators of public sentiment, will be released soon after the voting concludes. In order to avoid any last-minute influence of exit poll analysis on voting outcome, the Election Commission of India (ECI) mandated that these must be published once the voting ends.

The second phase of polling in Bihar which began at 7:00 AM is scheduled to conclude at 5:00 PM. Key battleground seats include that of West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur and Purnia.

When to expect exit polls? Once polling wraps up, Bihar exit poll results will pour in and are expected after 6:30 PM today. The pollsters are in the last stages of finalising the list as it will be published in a few hours from now. Notably, the election conducting authority barred the publication of exit poll data from 7:00 am on 6 November 2025 till 6:30 pm on 11 November 2025.

Although exit polls are not always fully accurate, but they often indicate broad trends. From shifts in voter sentiment to regional patterns, one can get a glimpse of the polling outcome from the sample analysis. Exit polls are remarkedly different from opinion polls. While the former refers to post-voting surveys after voters leave polling stations, the later assess intention before voting.

Noted polls to look out for Major polling agencies that conduct exit polls and will be releasing their projections include:

Axis My India

C-Voter

Today’s Chanakya

Jan Ki Baat

IPSOS Where to check polls of polls? Exit poll results will be available on Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 Polling Live blog, on several Television news channels, official websites of polling agencies, social media platforms and YouTube live streams.

When will the Bihar election results be announced? As per the schedule released by ECI, vote counting will take place on November 14 and the final results are expected on the same day, though it depends on the counting pace and turnout numbers.