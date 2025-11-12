Bihar Exit Polls: Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India shows 45% women voted for NDA; unemployed and students preferred MGB

Bihar exit polls: Pradeep Gupta-led Axis My India on Wednesday announced the exit polls result for the 243-seat Bihar assembly elections, which showed that more women voted for BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over Mahagathbandhan or MGB (INDIA bloc).

The pollster has predicted that the RJD will emerge as the single largest party in the state assembly election with 24% vote share, followed by JD(U) and the BJP, with 18% vote share each.

The NDA is forecast to win 121 to 141 seats with 43% vote share. Whereas, MGB is likely to secure 90 to 118 seats, with a 41% vote share.

Congress is likely to get a 10% vote share and may win just 17 to 21 seats.

Prashant Kishore-led Jan Suraaj party may not even open an account or could win two seats. However, it could eat up a 4% vote share.

Whom did women voters prefer? According to the pollster, among the women voter respondent, 45% preferred NDA, 40% MGB, 3%, Jan Suraaj party (JSP). Whereas, 12% of women voters preferred to vote for other candidates or parties.

Among male voters, 41% preferred NDA, 42% MGB, 5% Jan Suraaj Party and 12% opted to vote for others.

The projection also showed that Mahagathbandhan was the preferred choice of 41% post-graduate voters against 38% for NDA. Jan Suraaj Party was the choice of 10% of graduate voters.

Occupation wise who voted for whom in Bihar elections.

Occupation-wise, who voted for whom? According to the exit poll, of the people surveyed in 10 categories — unemployed, students, labours and farmers favoured Mahagathbandhan; while skilled professionals, those in self-occupation or having small shops, housewife, those in private service and government service and others leaned towards NDA.

49% of unemployed voters, whose sample base was 7%, favoured MGB, while 34% NDA, 6% JSP and 11% others.

The exit poll indicated that 48%of housewives and 49% of those in self-occupation or have small shops, voted for the NDA compared to 37 and 36%, respectively, to MGB.

Caste-wise, who voted for whom? As per the pollster, of the respondents, Bhramhins, Rajput and Bhumihars preferred NDA to MGB and JSP. Whereas, 90% of Yadavs and 79% of Muslims leaned towards MGB compared to 6% and 8%, respectively, towards NDA.

What other exit polls have predicted? On Tuesday, exit polls predicted a return of the NDA government with a big victory over the Mahagathbandhan and Prashant Kishor's party.

— Matrize Exit Poll forecast the NDA likely to get between 147–167 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 70–90, and the Jan Suraaj between 0–2 seats.

— Dainik Bhaskar predicted 145–160 seats for the NDA and 73–91 for the Mahagathbandhan.