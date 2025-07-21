Subscribe

Bihar first state to have below 1,200 voters at all polling stations. 96% voters covered in SIR: Election Commission

Bihar has become the first state in India to ensure that all polling stations have fewer than 1,200 voters. This initiative, aimed at reducing wait times and enhancing electoral participation, adds over 12,000 new polling stations ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published21 Jul 2025, 07:27 PM IST
Advertisement
The commission’s SIR of electoral rolls kicked off on Sunday across Bihar’s 38 districts. (Representative file photo)
The commission’s SIR of electoral rolls kicked off on Sunday across Bihar’s 38 districts. (Representative file photo)(HT_PRINT)

The Election Commission said on July 21 that Bihar has become the country's first state to have all polling stations with less than 1,200 voters. The poll panel said as many as 12,817 new polling stations have been added across Bihar to prevent long queues.

Advertisement

Bihar is going to assembly polls later this year.

Also Read | Mamata lashes out at BJP over ‘linguistic terrorism’: ‘Won’t allow Bengal SIR'

As per Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Bihar voter list order issued on June 24, 2025, the earlier ceiling of 1,500 voters at each polling station had been revised to 1,200 voters for each polling station.

"After adding 12,817 new polling stations, the total number of polling stations in Bihar will go up to 90,712 from the earlier 77,895. This major achievement of Bihar is to be followed by other States/UTs," the poll panel said in a statement.

43.93 lakh voters not in their homes

The Election Commission also said that poll officials (CEO/DEOs/EROs/BLOs) have held meetings with the representatives of all political parties and have shared detailed lists of the 29.62 lakh voters whose forms have not been received so far and also of the nearly 43.93 lakh voters who were not found at their addresses.

Advertisement

“All the 12 major political parties have also been requested to connect with these remaining electors, through their District Presidents and nearly 1.5 lakh BLAs. This is to ensure that the entire election machinery, including the political parties, works together in a mission mode so that no eligible elector is left out from the draft Electoral Roll to be published on August 01, 2025,” the statement said.

Also Read | Cong to corner Modi govt on Pahalgam, voter list revision during Monsoon Session

The Election Commission also said that from August 1, 2025 any member of the public can file objections for any additions/deletions/rectifications in Draft Electoral Rolls, in accordance with the SIR order dated June 24.

Total Voters as on June 24, 20257,89,69,844
 		Percentage 
Enumeration forms received 7,16,03,21890.67
Enumeration forms digitised 7,08,59,67089.73
Voters not found at their addresses so far
 		43,92,8645.56
Deceased voters reported so far16,55,407
 		2.1
Permanently Shifted electors reported so far
 		19,75,2312.5
Electors Enrolled at Multiple places7,50,742
 		0.95
Electors not traceable
 		11,4840.01
Total Voters covered 7,59,96,082
 		96.23
Remaining Enumeration Forms yet to be received
 		29,62,7623.77

Earlier in the day, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the centre of planning to conduct a Bihar-like SIR exercise in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she will never allow it in the state. She was speaking at the TMC's Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata.

Advertisement

“BJP is planning to conductSIR-like exercise in Bengal, will never allow it,” she said at the rally. A special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is underway inBihar, just before the state goes to elections for its Legislative Assembly.

Also Read | Chirag Paswan says rivals conspiring to ‘blow him up with a bomb’

The West Bengal CM also said that the BJP and the Election Commission were conspiring against Bengal, and wanted to remove Bengalis from the voter list.

(With agency inputs)

 
Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsElectionsBihar first state to have below 1,200 voters at all polling stations. 96% voters covered in SIR: Election Commission
Read Next Story