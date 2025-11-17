Bihar new govt LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar likely to resign today, hold cabinet meeting

Incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to resign from the post on Monday, ahead of the swearing-in, which is slated to happen around November 19-20.

Union Minister and HAM(S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi said on Sunday that the swearing-in ceremony will be held at Gandhi Maidan, but the date will be finalised once Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirms it.

On Monday, "the Chief Minister will hold the final cabinet meeting, give his vote of thanks, and submit his resignation to the Governor," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal said that the process of government formation has started, and the people have voted for development. "The process for the government formation has begun, and the government will soon take form," Janardan Singh said.

Bihar Election 2025: Final scorecard

The ruling NDA won 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

Mahagathbandhan got just 35 seats with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning 25 seats, Congress 6, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat.

While All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat.

