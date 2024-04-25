The Election Commission of India has extended the timings to cast votes in Bihar for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 due to sweltering summers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Four constituencies will be casting votes in Bihar in Phase 2- Banka, Madhepura, Khagaria, and Munger on Friday. Keeping in mind the heatwave condition, the poll pane has extended the timings of the polling booth by two hours from 7 am to 6 pm, in some polling stations of the various assembly segments of these Lok Sabha seats. In other polling stations under these constituencies, the poll timings remain 7 am to 4 pm. Notably, the new timings will be applicable for other remaining phases of the elections in the state.

The usual poll timings are 7 am to 6 pm but they vary depending on the terrain, time of sunset, and security situation.

The extended timings for polling are applicable in 172 polling stations in Katoria Assembly constituency (AC) and 191 polling stations of Belhar AC of Banka; 207 booths in Mahishi AC of Madhepura seat; 299 stations of Simri Bakhtiarpur and all booths of Alauli and Beldaur ACs of Khagaria seat; and 230 polling stations of Suryagarha AC of Munger.

The timing has also been increased to increase voter turnout.

In Bihar's phase 1 election, held on April 19, the voter turnout in four Lok Sabha seats (Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, and Jamui) dropped to 49.26% as compared to 53.47% in 2019.

The Lok Sabha polls in Bihar will be held in all seven phases. On May 7, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, and Khagaria will witness voting in the third phase.

Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, and Munger will vote in the fourth phase (May 13) of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

In the fifth phase (May 20) Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, and Hajipur will go to polls while in the sixth phase (May 25) Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj will witness voting. In the seventh and final phase (June 1) of Lok Sabha elections, voting will be conducted in Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, and Jahanabad.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

