Bihar votes for old order, rejects Mahagathbandhan; BJP single-largest party, Chirag Paswan giant killer

The Bihar Election Result 2025 was not devoid of any surprises. The party which was predicted to be the single-largest party by majority of exit polls did not become one and the politician who was known to have performed contradictorily in the previous elections has sprung a surprise by leading on most seats it contested. The Election Commission's counting of the votes is underway and as per the early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on way to become the single-largest party. The saffron party has maintained a lead on 92 seats.

The Janata Dal (United) is not far behind, catching up with its saffron ally. Nitish Kumar-led party is dominating a lead on 81 seats. The alliance has surged past the 200-mark in the latest trends of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The NDA had touched the 200 mark back in 2010.

With NDA lead on over 200 seats, Nitish Kumar, who has governed the state for nearly two decades now and celebrated as “Sushashan Babu” for pulling Bihar out of the shadows of jungle raj, is now looking at another term in office. For 74-year-old leader, the Bihar Election 2025 was a test of both political endurance and public trust as he has confronted signs change in guard and questions over his flip flops in political alignments.

The biggest surprise of all was Chirag Paswan – the self-declared “Hanuman” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a stellar show, his party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), is currently leading on 20 of the 29 seats it contested in Bihar. The LJPRV had won just one seat in the last election in 2020, and two in 2015.

While the Election Commission has not yet declared the winners list, the LJP is expected to win big this time – adding a major chunk into the NDA kitty to keep it “200 paar”.

The RJD, on the other hand, has failed to weave a magic for voters in Bihar. The party, which was predicted to become the single-largest, has come down to securing leads on just 25 seats. Ally Congress is leading on three seats.

