Anil vs Anto: Kerala's Pathanamthitta to witness battle of the Antony(s)
Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, announced that sitting MP Anto Antony will be contesting the Lok Sabha Elections for United Democratic Front (UDF) from Pathanamthitta constituency. BJP has fielded Congress veteran AK Antony's son Anil Antony from Pathanamthitta.
Congress on Friday announced the first list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. In Kerala sitting MPs, Rahul Gandhi was set to contest elections from Wayanad, Shahi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram, and Anto Antony from Pathanamthitta.
