BJP bagged over 70% of total electoral donation; Serum Institute, Nippon among top donors in FY 23: Report
Megha Engineering and Infrastructure, Serum Institute of India, and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India emerged as the highest donors in the electoral bonds funding political parties in India in FY23, according to a report by ADR. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) received the highest amount of funding.
