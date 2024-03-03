BJP's Asansol candidate Pawan Singh drops out Lok Sabha elections, says ‘can't contest because…’
BJP candidate list 2024: BJP released the first list of candidates on Saturday on 195 seats across 16 states
BJP candidate list 2024: A day after the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) announced him as its candidate from the Asansol seat of West Bengal, Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh decided to drop out of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 due to personal reasons. The development is a big setback for the BJP especially in West Bengal, where they are going against the strong regional party Trinamool Congress (TMC).
This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs
