BJP candidate list 2024: A day after the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) announced him as its candidate from the Asansol seat of West Bengal, Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh decided to drop out of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 due to personal reasons. The development is a big setback for the BJP especially in West Bengal, where they are going against the strong regional party Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from Asansol but due to some reason I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol," Pawan Singh said in a post on X.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!