Business News/ Elections / BJP's Asansol candidate Pawan Singh drops out Lok Sabha elections, says ‘can't contest because…’

BJP's Asansol candidate Pawan Singh drops out Lok Sabha elections, says ‘can't contest because…’

Written By Devesh Kumar

  • BJP candidate list 2024: BJP released the first list of candidates on Saturday on 195 seats across 16 states

BJP candidate list 2024: Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh was named as BJP's candidate from Asansol

BJP candidate list 2024: A day after the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) announced him as its candidate from the Asansol seat of West Bengal, Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh decided to drop out of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 due to personal reasons. The development is a big setback for the BJP especially in West Bengal, where they are going against the strong regional party Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from Asansol but due to some reason I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol," Pawan Singh said in a post on X.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

