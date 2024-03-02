BJP candidate list 2024: PM Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi
BJP candidate list 2024: This is the third time PM Modi is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi after major victories in 2014, 2019 Lok Sabha elections
BJP candidate list 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to fight the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Varanasi seat of Uttar Pradesh, a seat he currently represents in the Lower House of the Parliament. The announcement came as part of Bhartiya Janata Party's first list of 195 candidates, which was released on Saturday.