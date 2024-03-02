Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:29:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.30 3.53%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.50 -0.05%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.40 0.53%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,084.60 -0.21%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,095.00 -0.40%
Business News/ Elections / BJP candidate list 2024: PM Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi
BackBack

BJP candidate list 2024: PM Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi

Devesh Kumar

BJP candidate list 2024: This is the third time PM Modi is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi after major victories in 2014, 2019 Lok Sabha elections

BJP candidate list 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects, in Aurangabad (PTI)Premium
BJP candidate list 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects, in Aurangabad (PTI)

BJP candidate list 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to fight the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Varanasi seat of Uttar Pradesh, a seat he currently represents in the Lower House of the Parliament. The announcement came as part of Bhartiya Janata Party's first list of 195 candidates, which was released on Saturday.

This is the third time PM Modi is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi. He secured major victories during the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the seat and even surpassed the victory margins of his predecessor and BJP stalwart Murali Manohar Joshi.

PM Modi's strong hegemony over the Varanasi seat

It is a cliche phrase in Indian politics, that “the road to Delhi goes through Uttar Pradesh". But, the Bhartiya Janata Party finds no shame in following cliches as they fielded their prime ministerial candidate from the Varanasi seat of Uttar Pradesh in 2014.

Fighting his first Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi was staged against newcomer Arvind Kejriwal, who vowed to crush BJP's ride to power by defeating their prime ministerial candidate in Varanasi. The third candidate was influential Congress leader Ajay Rai.

Putting his oratory skills to good use, Narendra Modi stole the show in Varanasi and trounced his rivals with a staggering 56.37 percent vote share.

Similarly, in the 2019 general elections, Narendra Modi was riding strong on the backs of nationalism issues in the backdrop of the Pulwama attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. This time the victory was even bigger as he secured 63.62% vote share to defeat Shalini Yadav of SP and Ajay Rai of Congress.

Congress vs PM Modi in Varanasi

This time the the contest of Varanasi is expected to be more interesting as the Opposition parties have formed an INDIA bloc and as part of a seat-sharing arrangement, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has decided to support Congress candidate in Varanasi.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 02 Mar 2024, 06:39 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App