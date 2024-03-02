Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:29:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.30 3.53%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.50 -0.05%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.40 0.53%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,084.60 -0.21%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,095.00 -0.40%
Business News/ Elections / From Sadhvi Pragya Thakur to Ramesh Bidhuri: 5 big names missing from BJP's first candidate list for Lok Sabha Polls
BackBack

From Sadhvi Pragya Thakur to Ramesh Bidhuri: 5 big names missing from BJP's first candidate list for Lok Sabha Polls

Devesh Kumar

BJP Candidate List 2024: While most of the candidates were along the expected lines, there were some notable exclusions

BJP leaders Baijayant Jay Panda, Vinod Tawde and Anil Baluni during the announcement of first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at a press conference (PTI)Premium
BJP leaders Baijayant Jay Panda, Vinod Tawde and Anil Baluni during the announcement of first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at a press conference (PTI)

BJP Candidate List 2024: Stepping into the Lok Sabha elections 2024 with a target to win 370 seats, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the first list of its candidates on Saturday. BJP announced its candidates on 195 seats across 16 states. While most of the candidates were along the expected lines, there were some notable exclusions from the first list.

BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to contest from the Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh for the third consecutive time. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will fight from Gandhinagar, and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hope to enter Lok Sabha from the Vidisha constituency.

BJP's First candidate list: 5 big names missing

1. Sadhvi Pragya Thakur: The BJP has fielded Alok Sharma from the Bhopal seat of Madhya Pradesh instead of the sitting MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur was one of the ‘giant killers’ as she defeated Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh by a huge margin of 3,64,822 votes.

2. Ramesh Bhiduri: The first list of BJP candidates names Delhi Assembly LoP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from the South Delhi constituency, which is currently represented by Ramesh Bhiduri.

3. Parvesh Verma: From the West Delhi constituency of Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat won the BJP ticket in place of the party's sitting MP Parvesh Verma. Kamaljeet Sahrawat is the former mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation and is one of party's strong faces in Delhi MCD.

4. Meenakshi Lekhi: Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's name is missing from the first list of BJP's candidates and the party has decided to field Sushri Bansuri Swaraj from her New Delhi seat. Bansuri Swaraj is a Supreme Court lawyer and daughter of the late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.

5. Harsh Vardhan: Chandni Chowk MP and former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan did not feature in the first list of candidates. Businessman Praveen Khandelwal was fielded from the Chandni Chowk constituency on the ticket of BJP.

Out of its 7 MPs from Delhi, the BJP has already replaced 4 MPs and only retained Manoj Tiwari from the North East Delhi constituency. One more change is expected as the party's East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir decided to step down from politics on Saturday.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 02 Mar 2024, 08:31 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App