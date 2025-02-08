Delhi Election Result 2025: Raaj Kumar Anand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Patel Nagar seat, on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of misleading the public with false allegations. According to Raaj Kumar Anand, Delhi residents are "tired" of the AAP and seek development in the national capital.

"This AAP government has a habit of making false allegations. People want work, and they are tired of this government," ANI quoted the BJP leader as saying. Affirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for governance, he emphasised infrastructure growth and Dalit welfare.

Underscoring the need for infrastructural improvements and upliftment of Dalits, the BJP leader said, "My priority will be work--enhancing infrastructure development and ensuring welfare for Dalits and the weaker sections."

Early trends of ECI As per the early trends from the Election Commission of India at 11:00 am, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in the Delhi Assembly election from 43 seats, crossing the majority mark, while the AAP is leading in 30 seats. To challenge the AAP's dominance in the capital, the saffron party banked on Modi's governance model.

This time, the AAP was aiming for a hattrick while the BJP strived to return to power in the national capital after more than two decades. Alongside Delhi election results, the vote counting for by-elections in Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur seat and Tamil Nadu's Erode seat is also ongoing.

In New Delhi, one of the key constituencies, BJP's Parvesh Verma is leading and AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is trailing. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit is in third spot.