BJP, Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena finalise seat-sharing deal amid alliance buzz: Report
The BJP has agreed to contest on six Lok Sabha seats, while Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena will likely contest two seats. The TDP will be contesting the remaining 17 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, a report said
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena have reportedly finalised the seat-sharing pact in Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections amid the buzz of an alliance. Considering TDP's traditional hold in the southern state, the BJP has agreed to contest on six Lok Sabha seats, while Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena will likely contest two seats. The TDP on the other hand will be contesting the remaining 17 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, the reports quoting sources say.