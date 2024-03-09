The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena have reportedly finalised the seat-sharing pact in Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections amid the buzz of an alliance. Considering TDP's traditional hold in the southern state, the BJP has agreed to contest on six Lok Sabha seats, while Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena will likely contest two seats. The TDP on the other hand will be contesting the remaining 17 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, the reports quoting sources say. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 175-seat Andhra Pradesh Assembly, the major lot has gone to the TDP--a total of 145 seats. The remaining 30 seats will go to the BJP and the Jana Sena. However, the saffron party is reportedly seeking to contest more seats, NDTV quoted sources as saying.

The TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP have likely sealed their alliance in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday as Chandrababu Naidu held talks with Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Pawan Kalyan for a possible tie-up for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the alliance has not officially been announced, TDP MP Ravindra Kumar told the reporters that the three parties have decided to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together. “In principle, BJP, TDP, Jana Sena have decided to work together for upcoming polls, modalities being discussed," TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar said.

Chandrababu Naidu, Amit Shah and JP Nadda met on Saturday to hold second round of talks to work out the deal ahead of the polls. Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh.

However, it should be noted that the current chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party shares a close and healthy relationship with the prime minister and top BJP leaders.

But Rebel YSRCP MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju said the coming together of the three parties is essentially to rid the state of the "devil" in Andhra Pradesh -- a swipe at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party.

