In the run up to Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, the Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) – the two opposition parties – have promised to continue giving free electricity to the residents, if the parties come to power defeating the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Congress party has promised free electricity up to 400 units each month if it assumes power in Delhi in the upcoming assembly elections. The BJP said that it will continue the AAP government's free electricity, water subsidies and free bus rides for women should it come to power in the national capital in the polls scheduled before February next year.

77 % subsidies on zero electricity bills The AAP government in Delhi offers its flagship schemes – direct subsidy mainly on electricity, water and bus rides for women. The electricity subsidy claims the largest share of 77 per cent of the state subsidies, followed by water (14 per cent) and free public transport for women (6 per cent).

The government provides free electricity for a monthly consumption of up to 200 units. A 50 per cent subsidy is also given monthly for those consuming between 201-400 units. Households consuming more than the permissible free electricity pay the applicable tariff rates.

There are 58.86 lakh domestic electricity consumers in Delhi currently. The free electricity bill scheme has benefited nearly 40.2 lakh households in 2022-23. Of these, 22 lakh families get zero bills.

The government has kept a provision of ₹3,250 crore for the 2023-24 financial year (FY) for the scheme. In the revised budget estimates for 2024-25, the government has allocated an additional ₹350 crore for the power subsidy scheme.

Overall, the Delhi government has spent ₹24,944.65 crore in the last 10 years on power subsidy, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Year Delhi Govt's Spent on Electricity Subsidy 2014-15 ₹ 291 Crore 2015-16 ₹ 1,441 Crore 2017-18 ₹ 1,676 Crore 2020-21 ₹ 2,939 Crore 2021-22 ₹ 3,250 Crore 2023-24 ₹ 3,249 Crore 2024-25 ₹ 3,250 Crore

According to a 2019 study by the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) and Regulatory Assistance Project (RAP) called ‘Mapping Power’, more than 80 per cent households benefited from the generous power subsidy in Delhi. About 65 per cent households in Delhi use less than 200 units of electricity per month, revealed the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for the Advanced Study of India–National Capital Region (CASI-NCR) survey in 2017.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due in February. AAP won the past two elections in Delhi with a brute majority.

Delhi govt expenditure on subsidies In its 2022 report, Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) revealed that the Delhi government expenditure on subsidies (overall) increased from ₹ 1,867.61 crore in 2015-16 to ₹ 3,592.94 crore (92.38 per cent) in 2019-20.

Debt of the Delhi government increased by ₹2,268.93 crore (6.98 per cent) from ₹32,497.91 crore at the beginning of 2015-16 to ₹34,766.84 crore at the end of 2019-20, the report said.

In 2022-23, as many as 26 states spent around 9 per cent of their revenue receipts on subsidies: PRS

In 2022-23, as many as 26 states spent around 9 per cent of their revenue receipts on subsidies, according to the latest report on state finances by PRS Legislative Research. Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan made the most allocations for subsidies after Delhi, the report revealed

AAP-ruled Punjab spends nearly one-fourth (24 per cent) of the revenue receipts on subsidies. Andhra Pradesh spends 15 per cent of the revenue receipts on subsidies, while Gujarat and Rajasthan spend about 13 per cent, according to the PRS' ‘State of State Finances 2024-25’ report.

The national average of 26 states was 6.75 per cent, with 12 of them spending more than this on subsidies.