The BJP was left fuming on Friday as videos of a Shah Rukh Khan-lookalike campaigning in Maharashtra went viral. Visuals shared online showed the doppelganger — tagged as Ibrahim Qadri by some reports — waving to people while perched atop a vehicle in Solapur. The truck was adorned with a banner featuring senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party candidate Praniti Shinde.

“Imagine the lengths to which the party can go to fool people so brazenly and openly. Peddling fake surveys, making up fake anti-India narratives, using AI generated Deep Fakes of celebrities and now this. Now you know why this party is already blaming EVMs," fumed BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala.

He also shared some photos from the rally and tagged the Election Commission to underscore his point.

(With inputs from agencies)

