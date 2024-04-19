BJP fumes as Shah Rukh Khan lookalike campaigns for Congress in Maharashtra: ‘Imagine the lengths…’
Videos of Shah Rukh Khan-lookalike campaigning for Congress in Maharashtra anger BJP. Party spokesperson condemns ‘deceptive’ tactics
The BJP was left fuming on Friday as videos of a Shah Rukh Khan-lookalike campaigning in Maharashtra went viral. Visuals shared online showed the doppelganger — tagged as Ibrahim Qadri by some reports — waving to people while perched atop a vehicle in Solapur. The truck was adorned with a banner featuring senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party candidate Praniti Shinde.