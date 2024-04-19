Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / BJP fumes as Shah Rukh Khan lookalike campaigns for Congress in Maharashtra: ‘Imagine the lengths…’

BJP fumes as Shah Rukh Khan lookalike campaigns for Congress in Maharashtra: ‘Imagine the lengths…’

Livemint

Videos of Shah Rukh Khan-lookalike campaigning for Congress in Maharashtra anger BJP. Party spokesperson condemns ‘deceptive’ tactics

BJP fumes as Shah Rukh Khan lookalike campaigns for Congress in Maharashtra: ‘Imagine the lengths…’

The BJP was left fuming on Friday as videos of a Shah Rukh Khan-lookalike campaigning in Maharashtra went viral. Visuals shared online showed the doppelganger — tagged as Ibrahim Qadri by some reports — waving to people while perched atop a vehicle in Solapur. The truck was adorned with a banner featuring senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party candidate Praniti Shinde.

“Imagine the lengths to which the party can go to fool people so brazenly and openly. Peddling fake surveys, making up fake anti-India narratives, using AI generated Deep Fakes of celebrities and now this. Now you know why this party is already blaming EVMs," fumed BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala.

He also shared some photos from the rally and tagged the Election Commission to underscore his point.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.