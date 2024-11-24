What BJP gained—and regained—with the latest state results
Summary
- By retaining Haryana earlier and now Maharashtra, the BJP has strengthened its hand and increased its leverage in the Indian political landscape.
Following the conclusion of the second big cycle of state elections in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reclaimed some of the political ground it had ceded in the general election held earlier this year. Be it in states or at the Centre, be it by itself or with allies, the BJP has strengthened its hand and increased its leverage across the three broad sides of the Indian political spectrum: itself, the Congress party, and the wide variety of regional parties.