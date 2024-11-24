What BJP gained—and regained—with the latest state results

The BJP's next test of strength will be in Delhi early next year and in Bihar in late 2025. In Delhi, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been at odds with the office of the lieutenant governor, appointed by the Centre. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had to step down as chief minister after he was jailed for administrative decisions. Other senior AAP ministers have also done jail time. And earlier this month, Kailash Gahlot, who was one of the AAP’s six ministers in Delhi and among its tallest leaders, crossed over to the BJP.