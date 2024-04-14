'BJP doesn't walk away from taking 'bade' decisions': PM Modi after releasing 'Sankalp Patra'| Top 10 quotes
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ aims to empower youth, women, poor, and farmers for a 'Developed India', said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will help empower youth, women, poor and farmers of the country and help India in its roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India), said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after unveiling BJP's manifesto on Sunday.