The Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will help empower youth, women, poor and farmers of the country and help India in its roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after unveiling BJP's manifesto on Sunday.

BJP manifesto: Here are top 10 quotes from PM Modi's speech 1) In the national interest, BJP doesn't walk away from taking 'bade' and 'kade' decisions. For us, the country is bigger than the party..."

2) "Work on BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' will begin immediately after the June 4 results. The government has already started working on the 100-day action plan. The ambition of the people of the country is Modi's mission."

3) "We saw the success of Chandrayaan. Now we will experience the pride of Gaganyaan. We just saw India welcoming the world to the G20 and now we will make all efforts to host the Olympics..."

4) "Now the poor are getting their rights and those who looted the poor are going to jail. Such strict action will continue against the corrupt, this is Modi's guarantee..."

5) "Cloud of uncertainty is hovering over the world today. There is a situation of war. The world is tense. In such times of crisis, the security of Indians living in these regions is our priority."

6) "When such tensions prevail across the world, it becomes all the more necessary to have a strong and stable government with a full majority - such a government that makes the country economically prosperous, that takes the country towards 'Viksit Bharat' swiftly and the BJP is determined for this. BJP's manifesto gives a guarantee for once such government..."

7) "BJP will also expand Vande Bharat trains to every corner of the country. 3 models of Vande Bharat will run in the country - Vande Bharat Sleeper, Vande Bharat Chaircar and Vande Bharat Metro. Today the work of the Ahmedabad Mumbai Bullet Train is going on in full swing and is almost reaching completion. In the same way, one Bullet Train will run in North India, one Bullet Train in South India and one Bullet Train in Eastern India. Survey work for this will also be started soon."

8) “BJP is going to strengthen the foundation of India of the 21st century through three kinds of infrastructure - 1) social infrastructure, 2) digital infrastructure, 3) physical infrastructure. We are opening new educational institutions for social infrastructure."

9) "Under physical infrastructure, we are modernising highways, railways, airways, and waterways across the country. Under digital infrastructure, we are expanding 5G network, working on 6G and for keeping Industry 4.0 in mind we are building the digital infrastructure..."

10) "The 150th birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda in 2025 will be celebrated at the national level. BJP will also encourage research on tribal heritage. Digital Janjatiya Kala Academy will be established..."

(With ANI inputs)

