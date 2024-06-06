'BJP has come, so no Odia is safe,' says Odisha Congress leader Ajoy Kumar as BJD loses assembly polls
Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Odisha Congress leader Ajoy Kumar alleged that the BJP will exploit the tribal land and natural resources of Odisha.
Odisha Congress in-charge Ajoy Kumar said that "no Odia is safe, no mother is safe, no house is safe, no jungle is safe" now that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken over the reins in the state. He warned on Thursday that the "BJP will try to put an Adivasi CM to fool out of you all."