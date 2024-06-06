Odisha Congress in-charge Ajoy Kumar said that "no Odia is safe, no mother is safe, no house is safe, no jungle is safe" now that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken over the reins in the state. He warned on Thursday that the "BJP will try to put an Adivasi CM to fool out of you all." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The BJP has come, so no Odia is safe. No mother is safe, no house is safe, no jungle is safe, no water is safe, no job is safe. Marine mafia, mining mafia, fisheries mafia, all are coming here. BJP will try to put an Adivasi CM to fool all of you," Odisha Congress in-charge said on Thursday.

His statement after the BJP comfortably ousted Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) from power in the state. In the Odisha Assembly Elections 2024, the BJD secured 51 seats, way behind the majority mark of 74. Meanwhile, the BJP won 78 of the 147 seats in the assembly as the election results were declared on June 4, Tuesday.

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar said on Thursday that the party humbly accepted the verdict of the people of Odisha in the recently concluded assembly election. The Congress won 14 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly.

"We humbly accept the verdict of the people of Odisha in the recently concluded election. But, we want to warn the people that they are going to lose their 'jal' (water), 'jungle' (forest) and 'pani' (water) as the BJP is set to form government in the state," Kumar was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He assured the people of Odisha that the Congress will fight inside and outside the assembly for next five years to protect the people of Odisha and their resources. "Our 14 newly elected MLAs will fight like 140 MLAs and they will stand tall before the people of Odisha and protect them," Kumar said.

The Congress leader further alleged that the BJP will exploit the tribal land and natural resources of Odisha. He said, "The people of our country have shown BJP their place. The Congress has fought this election not only against the BJP but also against the central agencies like ED, CBI, IT, etc. If there would have been a level playing field for Congress, we would have got 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls."

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

