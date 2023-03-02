The voting for the northeast elections that were conducted on 27 February are going on. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) look to take charge of governance in Tripura, while Meghalaya's Conrad Sangma has fallen short of majority number.

The exit polls for Meghalaya had predicted a hung parliament. Supporters of various political parties gathered in front of counting centres in large numbers and broke into occasional dancing and merrymaking while waiting for the final results to be announced.

Further in Nagaland, The ruling alliance of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won eight seats in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly.

Tripura Elections: BJP looks at comfortable win

Celebrations began in Tripura as BJP candidates surged ahead of the opposition Left-Congress and Tipra Motha, leading in more than half the seats of the 60-member assembly.

Slogans such as 'Narendra Modi Zindabad' and 'Jai Shri Ram' rented the air at the BJP election office in the Colonel Chowmuhani area in Agartala with party workers exchanging sweets, bursting firecrackers and playing an early Holi.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)- Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance won four Assembly seats, as per the latest counting trends shared by the Election Commission (EC) at 1.30 pm on Thursday.

The BJP was leading in 29 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 11, the Congress in 3 seats and the Tipra Motha of Pradyut Deb Barman in 12.

Meghalaya Elections: Hung parliament in sight?

Thanking the people of Meghalaya for voting for the National People's Party (NPP), Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the party was still short of a few seats for majority and will wait for the final results before deciding on the way forward.

The NPP has won five seats and was leading in 21 other constituencies as counting of votes polled in the 27 February polls was underway.

The BJP was leading in three seats, while the Trinamool Congress and the Congress won one constituency each, and were ahead in four other constituencies each.

The ruling National People's Party (NPP) won two seats in Meghalaya and was leading in 21, as per the latest counting trends shared by the Election Commission (EC) at 12.40pm on Thursday.

According to data shared by the EC, the National People's Party candidate from Raliang, Coming One Ymbon, defeated BJP's Lakhon Biam by a margin of 5,337 votes.

Further, the NPP candidate from Nartiang, Sniawbhalang Dhar, defeated Congress candidate Emlang Laloo by a narrow margin of 2123 votes.

While the majority mark in Meghalaya is 31, the NPP was emerging as the single largest party after initial rounds of counting.

NPP chief and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was leading the BJP's Bernard N Marak by a margin of 2830 votes in South Tura constituency.

Nagaland Elections: BJP ally set to retain power?

The ruling alliance of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won eight seats in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly, as per the counting trends shared by the Election Commission (EC) at 1.25 pm on Thursday.

According to the latest counting trends, the BJP and NDPP bagged two and six seats respectively, till 1.25 pm.

The Republic Party of India (Athawale), which was leading in two seats -- Noksen and Tuensang Sadar-II in initial rounds of counting -- won both the Assembly constituencies.