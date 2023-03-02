BJP leads in Tripura, Nagaland; Meghalaya looks at hung parliament. Latest updates
- The Northeast states saw a triangular contest as Congress and CPIM, which have been arch rivals for years, stitched a pre-poll alliance to defeat the ruling BJP.
The voting for the northeast elections that were conducted on 27 February are going on. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) look to take charge of governance in Tripura, while Meghalaya's Conrad Sangma has fallen short of majority number.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×