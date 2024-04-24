Usman Ghani, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Minority Morcha district chief in Rajasthan's Bikaner, had recently expressed displeasure over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that the Congress would "redistribute" wealth to Muslims if it came to power. On Wednesday, he was expelled from the BJP for 'tarnishing' the party's image.

While talking to a news channel recently, Ghani had claimed that the BJP would lose a few Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan likely due to PM Modi's remarks on Muslims.

PM Modi, in a recent election rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, had said the Congress would "redistribute" wealth to Muslims if it came to power. He also alleged that the Congress party plans to give the people's hard-earned money and valuables to the "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".

Ghani, who condemned these remarks, said he being a Muslim himself, was "disappointed" by what PM Modi said.

He had said that when he "goes to Muslims to seek votes" for the BJP, the community people complain about the kind of remarks made by PM Modi and "look for answers" from him.

The now-expelled leader had also claimed that the Jat community is angry with the BJP in the state and they have voted against the party in Churu and other constituencies.

Ghani also said he was not afraid of action from the saffron party over his remarks condemning PM Modi.

Soon after, a video of Ghani talking to the reporter surfaced online.

Reacting to it, BJP Rajasthan disciplinary committee chairman Onkar Singh Lakhawat said an attempt was made by Usman Ghani to "tarnish" the image of the party in the media.

"The party took cognizance of the act of Usman Ghani to tarnish its image and expelled him from the primary membership of the party for six years, considering it a breach of discipline," Lakhawat said in a statement.

Bikaner Lok Sabha seat went to polls in the first phase on April 19.

