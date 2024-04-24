BJP Minority Morcha leader Usman Ghani criticises PM Modi, gets expelled for 'tarnishing' party image
Usman Ghani, who condemned PM Modi's recent remarks on Muslims, said he being a Muslim himself, was ‘disappointed’ by what the prime minister said.
Usman Ghani, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Minority Morcha district chief in Rajasthan's Bikaner, had recently expressed displeasure over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that the Congress would "redistribute" wealth to Muslims if it came to power. On Wednesday, he was expelled from the BJP for 'tarnishing' the party's image.