The Bhartiya Janata Party's MP Anantkumar Hegde 's controversial remark saying that his party needs 400 seats to “change the constitution" has landed him in trouble. The Karnataka MP may lose his Lok Sabha ticket in the upcoming polls, reported NDTV citing sources. The party high command has also sought clarification from Hegde on his statement.

The BJP, on Sunday, distanced itself from the Uttara Kannada MP's remarks and made it clear that the comments made by Hegde reflect his personal views and not the party's stance. It is worth noting that it is not the first time that Hegde has created controversy with his remarks. He is known to be a repeat offender in matters related to hate speeches.

In the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP dropped names like Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who came into the news for their controversial remarks. So far, there has been no official confirmation about the nomination of Hegde by the party.

The saffron party is keeping a close eye on its party members amid the discussions to finalise the Lok Sabha candidates list, reported NDTV citing a party leader.

Denial of tickets to politicians with a background of hate speech gives a clear message to leaders that it is important to maintain decorum in public life, a BJP leader told NDTV. The leader also said that all the party leaders have received multiple warnings from PM Modi on different occasions about avoiding controversial remarks.

‘Constitution should be changed to save Hinduism’: Hegde

While addressing a public rally, Anantkumar Hegde urged people to vote for the BJP in large numbers so that the Indian Constitution can be amended. He called for “rewriting" of the Indian Constitution to save the ‘Hindu religion’. For that to happen, he said that the BJP must win 400 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha to effect this.

“You all must help BJP to win over 400 seats. Why does the BJP need 400+ seats? Congress leaders in the past made changes to the constitution in a way that didn’t put Hinduism in front. We need to change it and save our religion. We already have a two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, and we do not have that in Rajya Sabha to amend the constitution. 400+ numbers will help us achieve that," Hindustan Times quoted Hegde as saying. His comments have received sharp criticism from the Congress and other political parties.

