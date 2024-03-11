BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's ‘will change Constitution’ may cost him Lok Sabha ticket
Karnataka MP Anantkumar Hegde might lose the opportunity to contest Lok Sabha elections 2024 because of his ‘Change constitution’ remark
The Bhartiya Janata Party's MP Anantkumar Hegde's controversial remark saying that his party needs 400 seats to “change the constitution" has landed him in trouble. The Karnataka MP may lose his Lok Sabha ticket in the upcoming polls, reported NDTV citing sources. The party high command has also sought clarification from Hegde on his statement.