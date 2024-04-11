BJP MP Khagen Murmu triggers controversy by kissing women on cheeks during Lok Sabha campaign | Watch
A video of BJP MP Khagen Murmu kissing women on the cheeks during campaigning has sparked controversy. TMC criticized BJP's treatment of women, calling them anti-women politicians.
A shocking video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Khagen Murmu has triggered a controversy who was kissing women on the cheeks while campaigning for the Lok Sabha election. The purported video is shared by the Trinamool Congress party on social media platforms. The ruling party of West Bengal wrote on the X platform, "If you cannot believe what you just saw, let us clarify. Yes, this is BJP MP & Maldaha Uttar candidate Khagen Murmu kissing a woman on his own accord on his campaign trail".